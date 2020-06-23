Krystal Cary and her team at Risen Son Christian Village help seniors keep having fun.
Cary is the director of lifestyle and wellness for the retirement community.
“We try to provide an active, engaging lifestyle for residents. We want them to lead their ideal lifestyle. We just try to make that happen.”
Cary said she works to fight the stereotype of what a retirement home is.
“We want our residents to be able to do whatever they want to do. And give them options of things they might not have ever expected to do here,” she said.
“We help put a little life in the life have here,” added Jodi Roth, a lifestyle and wellness coordinator at Risen Son.
Some of the fun activities Risen Son has provided was a slip and slide, bonfire and hayrack ride. With the coronavirus pandemic altering life at the facility, Cary and staff have gotten creative. There have been a few animal parades — which included a horse — with residents watching from a window.
“Anytime residents feel joy it was a successful event,” Cary said. “This led to another animal parade where a few 4-H groups came out and brought more horses, even some baby goats, and a few dogs.”
On April Fool’s Day Cary and her staff dressed as clowns and walked the halls telling jokes. The week before Easter the facility offered a variety of faith-based activities. Cinco de Mayo brought walking tacos — staff walking the halls handing out tacos. And Risen Son gave residents the chance to use radio-controlled racecars. On Mother’s Day staff helped women at the facility get gussied up for glamour shots.
During the pandemic there have also been a lot of individual visits, Facetime calls and activity and treat packages brought to residents.
“This is different,” Susan Walker, a lifestyle and wellness coordinator, said of adjusting to COVID-19 precautions.
“It’s just nice to put a smile on their face, especially right now,” said Roth, who’s been at Risen Son for more than a year. “You feel like you’ve achieved such a big goal when they smile.”
Walker’s been at risen son for 26 years — “just a couple” she joked — and said she loves working with seniors.
“They’re cool, they’re true,” she said. “They don’t pretend to anything they’re not. They’re fun. And we can learn from them. I learn a lot from them.”
Walker was echoed by her colleagues, who discussed enjoying coming to work to help fulfill the lives of seniors — and vice versa.
“I love it because I feel like I have 80 grandmas and grandpas here,” said Courtney Erixon, a lifestyle and wellness coordinator who’s been on the job seven months. “They’re just the best. I love being able to come in here everyday. They become your friends, your family.”
“It’s just nice to talk with a different generation, and let them know that we’re still here for them and still appreciate them,” Roth said. “It’s a rewarding job. I feel pretty special to be able to go home and enjoy my day after being here for eight hours.”
“There are always ebbs and flows to life and life at Risen Son is no different. Not only do we see residents come into our community, but eventually move through our different ministries of care,” Cary said. “The same goes for the staff that work here and care for our residents and I have had the privilege of serving with some great teammates here throughout my time.
“The one thing that has remained constant is the community and fellowship that the residents of Risen Son share with each other.”
Cary’s been at Risen Son for more than 12 years, after her father pointed out a classified ad for a position there.
“She never gets upset and is always smiling,” Risen Son resident Joyce Epperson said of Cary. “Since the virus, she has come out to the village (residents) several times a week and brought rolls, had a friend bring her horse and dog around and has dressed up as a clown and bunny, and brought treats to us during these hard times.”
Cary said she feels that in life she’s been called to serve.
“And serving these residents has been one of the biggest blessings in my life,” she said. “Just being around them. Just sharing life with these residents.”
— Former Nonpareil writer Courtney Durham contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.