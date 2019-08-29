The Court Appointed Special Advocate program of the Fourth Judicial District will hold a Volunteer Networking & Recruitment Event on Tuesday.
The function will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave.
The event is designed for people who are interested in learning more about CASA and are considering volunteering as a CASA, said Anne Christensen, program director. A CASA serves as an advocate for the best interests of an abused or neglected child involved in the court system.
Attendees sit down at a table across from Christensen, Associate District Judge Chuck Fagan or a CASA volunteer or coach, and the person will describe a certain aspect of volunteering as a CASA in three minutes, she said. As a judge, Fagan has seen the difference a CASA can make to a judge and a child. Then attendees change tables for another three minutes. The six speakers will address the following questions:
1. What do CASAs do?
2. Who can be a CASA?
3. What training is required?
4. What is a CASA’s typical day like?
5. What are the benefits of CASA?
6. How do you sign up to be a CASA?
For more information, contact Anne Christensen at 712-328-4811.
