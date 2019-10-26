It’s official, the eyes have it.
Isn’t that what people say catches their attention the first time they meet someone? Whether it’s a passing glance, during dinner on a first date, after 50 years of marriage, or even the deep gazes from our pets that can take our breath away. We all know dogs, for the most part, often look adoringly at their owner. Cats, maybe not so much.
Sometimes, we may even feel their looks impart a sense that they feel we humans may be beneath them. But, look closely — a cat’s eye can be so much more soul stirring and the colors and shades, enchanting. Cats’ eyes are the windows to their souls, revealing a feline’s every thought and feeling. The colors range from blue, brown, yellow, green, grey or a range of shades in between.
The pupils in a cat’s eyes are also unique. From the tiniest slit to the widest “pancake eye” — they can’t hide what they’re feeling. But, how much do you really know about your cat’s eye color? Below are some fascinating facts about feline eye colors that just might surprise you, courtesy of a fun website called coleandmarmalade.com.
Just like humans, the color of a cat’s eye is determined by the amount of a pigment called melanin. The more melanocytes contained in a cat’s iris and the more active they are, the darker its eyes will be. Blue-eyed cats don’t have melanin in their eyes and cats with copper, gold, yellow, or green eyes do. Light refracts from their eyes’ rounded surfaces, causing the eyes to appear blue, much like the edges of clear windows look blue.
Regardless of what color their eyes end up, all cats are born with blue eyes. That’s because the melanocytes in their eyes haven’t started producing the color-producing melanin yet. You’ll need to wait about four to six weeks to see any color in your kitten’s eyes and around four months to see its true adult color revealed.
It’s not unusual for some cats to have two eyes of different colors. No matter how the different colors appear, having eyes of different colors is called heterochromia. This occurs when the melanin that creates color either reaches one eye or only certain parts of the eye. Heterochromia doesn’t impact a cat’s vision or health in any way.
A cat with dark-colored fur is no more likely to have dark-colored eyes than one with lighter fur. That’s because different genes control fur color and eye color. However, as with most rules, there is one exception. White cats are more likely to have blue eyes than pigmented eyes because the white fur gene is so dominant that it masks all other genes dictating color, including the gene for eye color.
Take note, if you see your cat’s eyes changing color, you may want to seek medical advice. It could be a sign your cat is ill. For example, cats’ eyes can turn orange with inflammation. A cat’s eyes may darken with red blood cell build-up, perhaps caused by feline leukemia. A vet can confirm whether there’s anything to worry about.
Is it any wonder, that the world’s fascination with cat eyes encouraged us to name a unique stone Cat’s Eye? It’s been treasured for many centuries and is believed to be a powerful protective stone, particularly against evil spirits.
Cat’s Eye has long been considered a good luck charm in numerous cultures. The term cat’s eye is derived from the phenomena displayed by this stone known as chatoyancy, which in French means “cat’s eye.” This is the changeable luster the stone exhibits when a light shines into the cabochon‐cut gem. Chatoyancy is the unique ability to reflect light in a way that resembles the slit eye of a cat, hence the name ‘cat’s eye’. Cat’s eye is a very popular gemstone in men’s jewelry.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by the Shanahan Family: Harvey is a 1-year-old white and brown male terrier mix who was recently brought in as a stray. He is so adorable and would make most families a great companion.
Franklin is a handsome 4-year-old neutered male shorthair who will bring joy to your family.
Augustus is a very regal name for a very regal cat. This strikingly gorgeous white male cat is about 2 and a half years old and has been waiting since June for his forever home.
Oceana is a demure little 6-month-old kitten whose markings will have you eating out of her hand.
Today is the last day for $25 adoptions for cats 1 year and older and $50 off all dog adoptions. You can still register today at 8 a.m. at New Horizon Presbyterian Church for the Second Annual Halloween Howl 5K Fun Run.
