Catholic Charities domestic abuse shelter is conducting an electronics drive this month to raise money to purchase supplies for residents of its domestic abuse and sexual assault shelter.
The event is being held in conjunction with Domestic Abuse Awareness Month, which is observed in October. Items can be dropped off at participating locations through Oct. 31, according to Linda Robicheau, volunteer coordinator.
The drive is only for flip phones, smartphones, iPads, Kindles and other tablet computers. Chargers will not be accepted, and Subscriber Identification Modules must be removed from cellular phones. SIM cards contain personal information about the customer who holds the account with the service provider. It is usually located in a slot on the side of the phone or behind the battery inside the back panel.
Each device will be reset to factory settings and processed by a GRC Wireless supervising technician. Items collected will then be shipped to Smart Phone Recycling, and Catholic Charities will receive 20% of the average resale value, Robicheau said. Recent models from Apple or Samsung that are still functioning may sell for as much as $400, she said.
The organization held a similar drive last spring, Robicheau said.
“When we did it in April, we turned in 86 phones,” she said.
Drop-off sites will include the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave.; American National Bank, all Council Bluffs and Carter Lake locations; Iowa Western Community College, Ashley Hall, Lewis Hall, the student center and the Dr. John W. and Jean Marshall Wellness Center; and the YMCA Center for Healthy Living, 714 S. Main St.
