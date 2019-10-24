The Council Bluffs Community Alliance is hosting a free taco bar for veterans on Nov. 15 at the American Legion Hall in Council Bluffs.
All veterans and their families are invited to attend.
Mike Yowell said the CBCA hosted its first taco bar in May of 2018, an event that drew about 90 veterans and their family members.
“We want as many vets there as possible to show our appreciation for what they have done for our country,” Yowell said.
