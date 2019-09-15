The Council Bluffs Community Association and the Western Iowa Labor Federation will host a public forum for City Council candidates on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Meeting Room A of the Council Bluffs Public Library.
All 10 City Council candidates have been invited to participate.
The public is welcome to submit questions for candidate response. Questions should be emailed to Mike Yowell at MYowell@npdodge.com. Those submitting questions are asked to put “City Council Forum” in the subject line.
— Jon Leu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.