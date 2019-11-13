CBPD testing new external bullet resistant vests

Following a trend that is growing nationwide among law enforcement agencies, the Council Bluffs Police Department is currently evaluating the possibility of switching to external ballistic vests.
Eight of the department’s officers are currently testing the vests to help determine if the department should switch from the concealed — worn under the uniform shirt — vests currently issued to officers to vests worn over the uniform.
The move to external vests would improve the weight distribution of the equipment carried by officers.
“The better weight distribution helps the officer’s mobility and lessens fatigue,” Council Bluffs Police Chief Tim Carmody said.
Carmody said the goal of the testing is to make an educated decision that is in the best interest of the department’s officers.
Department policy calls for officers’ vests to be replaced every five years to ensure maximum protection after continued use. Carmody said that 90 officers are currently slated to receive new vests next year, presenting an ideal time to consider switching from concealed to external vests. A move to external vests, should it occur, would not alter the policy of replacing vests every five years.
While the external vests provide the same basic protection level for the officer as a concealed vest, the external models can be fitted with pockets that allow officers to transfer a portion of the equipment they carry on their gun belt to the pockets on the vest.
Sgt. Ron Albers said that while weights vary from officer to officer depending on the equipment they opt to carry on their gun belt, the average gun belt will carry anywhere from 25 to 35 pounds of equipment, including the sidearm, extra ammunition, a portable radio, one or two sets of handcuffs, a Taser, a flashlight and a collapsible nightstick.
With the exception of the officer’s sidearm, much of that equipment can be transferred from the gun belt to the pockets of the external vest. It also transfers a large percentage of the weight of that equipment from the officer’s waist and lower back to his or her shoulders.
“There’s been a lot of testing that shows the many advantages of transferring that weight to the shoulders from the waist,” Albers said.
Officer Dana Schott, a 20-year veteran on the department, is one of the officers currently testing the external vests, and she’s enthusiastic about the vest’s benefits.
“I’ve worked some 16-hour shifts since we began the testing process, and it’s really amazing how much better you feel at the end of a shift when all of that weight has been transferred off your waist and hips,” she said.
Officer Travis Jarzynka, a 25-year department veteran who’s also been testing the external vests, is equally enthusiastic. Like Schott, he said the transfer of the equipment weight from waist to shoulders lessens fatigue. He also spoke in favor of the adjustability of the external vest, both in terms of giving the officers choices as to where he wants to carry his or her equipment on the vest as well as the ability to adjust the vest to fit over winter coats if needed.
Albers, another of the officers taking part in the testing, was equally enthusiastic about the possible change and the advantages that the external vests offer officers.
Rob Ambrose, chief deputy for the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, said most of the department’s uniformed deputies are now wearing external vests and have been for the past 12 to 18 months.
“From what I’ve been told, everyone who wears them really likes them,” he said. “They help get the weight of the equipment that used to be carried on the deputy’s gun belt off their waist and onto their shoulders. They feel it helps avoid problems with their lower backs.”
Police Department officers are currently testing external vests manufactured by two companies. Officers testing the vests are providing written evaluations that will be used to help make final decisions.
Carmody said the department hopes to use federal grant funds and forfeiture funds to help offset the costs of the new vests.
“Our goal here is to try to be certain we’re providing our people with the equipment that will best ensure that they will be successful,” he said. “That includes their health as well as their safety.”
