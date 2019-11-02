Service doesn’t necessarily end when your enlistment does.
Shala Chevalier of rural Hancock is a good example.
She is one of the women who will serve as grand marshal for the 2019 Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade.
Chevalier grew up in the Nebraska panhandle and lived in McCook, Nebraska, for part of her childhood. Her family moved to Ord, Nebraska, before her senior year in high school. She developed an interest in serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, perhaps partly because of an uncle who served in the Marines during the 1950s. She signed up for the Marines while attending high school and joined after graduating in 1985. She went to Paris Island, South Carolina, for basic training and signed up to train as a military police officer after boot camp.
“I wanted to go in, and I wanted to become an MP and I wanted to specialize in dog handling,” she said.
But during drills at boot camp, she suffered a knee injury that would force her to change her plans. The problem was diagnosed as a torn meniscus. In this case, it wasn’t just a matter of sitting out for a week and then getting back in the game.
“They just sent me home,” she said.
Chevalier was very disappointed. And the change turned out to be permanent.
“The doctor they sent me to said that I would not make it through the Marines or the Army; so if I went back, I would have to be in the Air Force or Navy — and I didn’t think that was much of a choice,” she said.
Chevalier studied drafting at Northwest Kansas Area Vocational Technical School in Goodland, Kansas. She ended up working at Metropolitan Utilities District for more than 20 years — first in drafting and then as a field engineer.
“It was drafting and surveying,” she said.
Chevalier got involved in Disabled American Veterans Col. Don McRae Chapter 5 and Daughters of the American Revolution, since she had ancestors who had fought in the American Revolution.
“I thought it was my best chance to serve and help other veterans,” she said.
The DAR holds a lot of collections to get things to donate to the Department of Veterans Affairs and to veterans, Chevalier said.
She was humble about her selection as a grand marshal.
“It’s an honor,” she said. “I think there’s probably a lot of women more deserving, but I do what I can to help all the veterans around.”
Chevalier has a 29-year-old daughter who lives in Lincoln, Nebraska, and a son, 23, who lives in Glenwood. She also has two grandchildren.
