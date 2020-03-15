Effective Monday, CHI Health Hospitals in Council Bluffs, southwest Iowa and Nebraska will restrict visitor access to control the spread of COVID-19.
At its 15 hospitals, CHI will restrict visitor access, limit some entry points and screen all visitors, according to a release from the health system.
“We are not trying to scare anyone, we are trying to control the spread of COVID-19 and this is a vital step in doing that,” said CHI Health CEO Cliff Robertson, MD. “We all need to work together in this. This is a good way everyone can help.”
Visitor restrictions, according to the release:
- Visitors are limited to two adults per patient.
- Those visiting patients in isolation rooms will be required to wear protective equipment, such as gloves, gowns, masks and eyewear.
- Visitors to pediatric and NICU patients must be parents or legal guardians.
All visitors will be screened for risk of COVID-19 before entering the hospital.
Visitors who are screened and are considered high risk for COVID-19 will be referred to appropriate follow up care.
Please do not visit if:
- You have fever, cough, shortness of breath and/or flu-like symptoms (symptoms of respiratory infection).
For all visitors, please follow these important recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Use good hand hygiene, either washing hands for 20 seconds with soap and water or using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes by coughing and sneezing into your elbow.
- Avoid close contact with those who are sick.
To accommodate visitor screenings, some entrances will be closed. These are the CHI Health hospitals with restrictions in place:
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center – Bergan Mercy
- CHI Health Creighton University – University Campus
- CHI Health Good Samaritan
- CHI Health Immanuel
- CHI Health Lakeside
- CHI Health Mercy Corning
- CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs
- CHI Health Midlands
- CHI Health Missouri Valley
- CHI Health Nebraska Heart
- CHI Health Plainview
- CHI Health Schuyler
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- CHI Health St. Francis
- CHI Health St. Mary’s
