All Hallows Eve is almost here.
To make finding health professional and services not so scary whenever needed, a Halloween themed baby fair is open at CHI Health Mercy Hospital Council Bluffs at 800 Mercy Drive from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
“We had a pretty good attendance with the (fair) in the spring, and we thought about doing something different for Halloween. This is a way to make it a fun community event for families, and educational too,” said Jen Casson OB Supervisor at CHI Health Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs.
The fair will include newborn and child safety tips, a tour of the maternity center, free car seat checks, meeting health professionals, over 50 vendors, door prizes and refreshments.
Flex Physical Therapy, and Prairielands Chiropractic Clinic are two new vendors added to the roster.
Attendees could also win door prizes like a swing, car seat, breast pump or specialty baskets.
“It’s an open house, so any time between 12 and 4 there will be treats and candy and costumes are encouraged,” Casson said. “We hope for a good turnout and want to showcase our great facility, providers and the services the community offers for new families and new moms.”
The event is free and open to the public.
