As a result of the recent concerns about the Coronavirus, COVID-19, CHI Health Mercy Hospital has postponed its Council Bluffs Heritage Awards scheduled for Saturday evening at Mid-America Center.
"We are disappointed because honoring individuals who have given so much to our community is something we look forward to every March. However, we think it is best to reschedule for later in the year," CHI spokeswoman Kathy Sarantos Niver said. "We will inform you when the Heritage Awards are rescheduled and all tickets will be honored.
"CHI Health Mercy deserves a lot of credit for making this tough decision," said Jerry Mathiasen, one of the four respected Heritage Award recipients to be honored this year. "Their mission is to continue building healthy communities, and they are showing leadership in this area by being precautionary. I respect that.” Mathiasen added, “We can celebrate our community later in the year after we get through this."
If you have questions about the Coronavirus, COVID-19, you can learn more at CHIhealth.com. If you have symptoms that concern you, our questionnaire on the site will lead you to the best next steps.
