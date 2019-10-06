Children’s Square U.S.A.’s Early Childhood Care and Development Center will reach its 50th anniversary on October 13.
A picnic for current and former children, families and personnel that have been a part of any of the Children’s Center sites will be hosted on Friday in celebration of this milestone.
The picnic will take place on the campus at North Sixth Street and Avenue E between 5 and 6:30 p.m.
The Center initially served 3- and 4-year-old children and had a capacity of 40 students. It was first housed in the chapel and activities facility that now is known as the Lemen Visitor Center. The former administration building was fully renovated in 1986 and became the Children’s Center.
Children’s Center has operated continuously since opening in 1969. Today, the center serves children from 6 weeks of age up to age 6 and includes both childcare and pre-school.
Carol Wood, president and CEO of Children’s Square, said she believes the Children’s Center was the first childcare center in the community and was opened at a time that mothers were in he work force and childcare was a major need, as was the importance of educational opportunities for children.
The Children’s Center is fully licensed, participates in Iowa’s Quality Rating Scale (QRS) and is nationally accredited.
Developmentally appropriate educational programming is emphasized for all age groups through implementation of the High-Scope curriculum. Hours are 6:30 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information on this event or to RSVP, contact Joette Shaw at jshaw@childrenssquare.org or 712-325-5843.
For additional information regarding the program or enrollment, contact Sandra Kittle at skittle@childrenssquare.org or call 712-325-1662.
