Karen Jones, vice president of professional services will retire from Children’s Square U.S.A. Jan. 19.
A reception honoring Jones’ 23 years of service with Children’s Square — and many additional years in the child welfare field — will be held at the Lemen Visitor Center on the Children’s Square campus from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Jan. 14.
Also honored will be Lana Verbrigghe, the new senior director of programs and services. Verbrigghe began her duties on Dec. 2, 2019. Friends, family, colleagues and others are invited to stop by to share in the celebrations.
Jones joined Children’s Square in November 1996 as the director of residential services. She came to the organization from Francis Lauer Youth Services in Mason City. Prior to that she had worked at the Woodward State Hospital School and the Mount Pleasant Mental Health Institute. Jones also has served in the National Guard for nearly 20 years as a staff sergeant in personnel.
Verbrigghe’s responsibilities as senior director of programs and services include the growth, development and implementation of the organization’s wide array of care, education and treatment programs in western Iowa and the Omaha metropolitan community.
Prior to joining Children’s Square, she was the director of child welfare services from 2011 to 2019 at the Child Saving Institute in Omaha. She also worked for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services under the division of Children and Family Services from 2001 to 2011.
Verbrigghe has a master’s degree in social work from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She received a bachelor’s degree in family Studies from Iowa State University. Verbrigghe is a licensed mental health provider in the State of Nebraska.
For additional information about Children’s Square or the mission of Children’s Square, call 712-322-3700 or go online to childrenssquare.org.
