The sights and sounds of Christmas will be featured during Children Square USA’s Spiritual Life program’s Christmas Enchantment Revisited Saturday.
The annual fundraiser will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Lemen Visitor Center on Children’s Square’s Council Bluffs Campus at North Sixth Street and Avenue E.
Attendees can browse Christmas décor, dishware and gifts while enjoying music performed by J. Gordon Christiansen, head teacher at St. Paul’s Music Conservatory, and students from the conservatory. Décor and gifts will be available for a contribution.
Light refreshments will be offered.
It will be the first Christmas Enchantment for Mary Morehouse, who succeeded Lisa Milbrath as Spiritual Life director. Both helped with decorating for the event.
Spiritual Life at Children’s Square is a voluntary program to support the spiritual needs of students on campus. It is funded separately from Children’s Square’s general budget.
