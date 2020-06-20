Children’s Square announced Friday that it received a $10,000 grant from the Union Pacific Railroad Foundation.
The grant was endowed by the Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program, which “helps build safe, prosperous, and vibrant communities by investing in high-quality non-profits and programs in the cities and towns in which Union Pacific operates and its employees work.
This award will assist in improving safe access to community spaces through infrastructure improvements. Specifically, the funds will be used to provide a new rubberized playground surface on the Children’s Square campus.
The need for this project was highlighted when an assessment was made of the outside activity choices for quarantined children on campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“All home visits, family visits to our campus, and off-campus outings were cancelled for our residential children, who are with us 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Cheryl Clark, vice president of resource development for Children’s Square. “The playground has had heavy usage, especially now. This resurfacing project will improve safe access and use of a playground that is on the Children’s Square campus but is also a community space. We are very grateful to the Union Pacific Foundation for their generosity.”
Children’s Square is a non-profit organization that has operated for 137 years in Council Bluffs, to care for children and families in need, and teach skills for hope and opportunity. More than 1,000 children and families are served each day through early childhood care and education programs, counseling services, emergency services for children, residential treatment for children and adolescents, and support of foster and adoptive families in both Iowa and Nebraska.
For additional information about Children’s Square, directions to campus, or services offered, call 712-322-3700.
