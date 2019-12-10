This afternoon, Children’s Square U.S.A. will dedicate its newly renovated Academic Center on campus and cut the ribbon for the Herbert J. Lavigne Learning Center.
Herb Lavigne provided the lead gift for the renovation of the center. Tours of the center will begin at 4 p.m., and the ribbon cutting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Following that, guests will walk to the residential treatment cottages and cut the ribbon on the Friends and Foundations, Nelson Family, and Polina and Bob Schlott Residential Cottages and the Iowa West Foundation Family Center.
These cottages and family center were opened to the children in August of 2017 but not formally dedicated until today. Refreshments will follow the ribbon cuttings.
