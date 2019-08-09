Friends CSUSA

The Christian Home Association-Children’s Square U.S.A. will host its annual alumni event on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Children’s Square is a non-profit organization that has operated for 136 years in Council Bluffs to care for children and families in need and teach skills for hope and opportunity.

This yearly event brings individuals to campus who have had a connection with Children’s Square to reminisce and visit with alumni, current and former staff, and children. Children’s Square is located at North Sixth Street and Avenue E.

The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. with registration followed by opportunities to visit with other alumni and enjoy memorabilia displays. At noon a complimentary lunch will be served in the Lied Complex followed by a short program.

“The alumni event is a great time to reconnect with those whose lives have been touched by Children’s Square. Heartfelt stories have been shared over the years and remind us that no act of kindness is too small and is often remembered for a long time,” said Carol Wood, president and CEO of Children’s Square.

Those planning to attend the lunch are asked to RSVP by calling 712-325-5840.

