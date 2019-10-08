Autumn weather is here and that means it’s time again for the Arrowhead Park annual Chili Fest from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Meet up at Breezy Lodge for family games, pumpkin painting,and a variety of chili recipes to sample. Then board the hayrack ride to travel through the park’s campgrounds for some pre-Halloween trick-or-treat fun.
This event is free with park admission and there is no pre-registration needed to attend. Admission to the park is $3 per vehicle and daily entrance passes may be purchased with exact change or check at the front gate and may be purchased the day of the event. Annual memberships may be purchased for $20 from staff at any of our parks, at the Loess Hills Lodge at Hitchcock Nature Center during regular business hours, or online at pottawattamieconservationfoundation.com.
Free will donations are encouraged and will support continued programming opportunities in Pottawattamie County.
