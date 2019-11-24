Iowa Supreme Court Justice Susan Christensen of Harlan received the Iowa Association for Justice’s 2019 Judicial Achievement Award for her many years of distinguished service as a practicing attorney, a district associate judge, a district court judge and, now, as a justice of the Iowa Supreme Court, according to a release.
The Iowa Association for Justice is the statewide association representing trial attorneys, the release stated. At its recent annual convention, the association chose its new Board of Governors, including T.J. Pattermann of Council Bluffs, elected from the Fourth Judicial District.
Sarah Centineo of Bellevue, Nebraska, was elected as an at-large officer.
