In Gethsemane Presbyterian Church’s “biggest” fundraiser of the year, the church is sharing a portion of the proceeds with the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard.
From 4 to 6:30 p.m. today, the church, located at 224 Wallace Ave. near Lake Manawa, is hosting a pulled pork dinner and selling raffle tickets.
Admission for adults is $6 and children are $4.
“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year. For $6, you will receive a pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, chips, dessert and a drink,” said Colleen Durham, Gethsemane member. “We have over 40 raffle items donated from our congregation and local businesses.”
Raffle tickets are $1 each, 10 for $10 or 30 for $20.
“Our church does many outreach services,” Durham said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.