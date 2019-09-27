A home in the Ferndale Subdivision was damaged Wednesday by a fire ignited by a citronella torch.
Firefighters were dispatched to 209 Woodcliff Circle at 12:23 p.m. after a neighbor reported a fire on the back of the house, according to Assistant Fire Chief Chris Sorensen of the Council Bluffs Fire Department. One resident was home and left the house safely, he said. The fire was on the deck and back wall of the house, he said.
There was an estimated $4,000 damage to the deck and the house, he said. A neighbor kept the blaze from getting bigger by spraying it with a garden hose.
An unattended citronella torch started the fire, Sorensen said.
“I think it looked like the wind blew it off a table it was on, and the fire spread across the deck” to the back of the house, he said.
