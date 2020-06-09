The firework season is ahead.
Consumer fireworks are legal in Council Bluffs according to the dates and times listed under the city ordinance.
Penalties for illegal use of fireworks can result in fines no less than $250, according to the ordinance.
Here's a list of dates and times fireworks are legal within city limits:
Thursday July 2 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Friday July 3 from noon to 11 p.m.
Saturday July 4 from noon to 11 p.m.
The fireworks ordinance states:
- Fireworks may only be possessed, used, or discharged by a person of 18 years of age or older (Class I or Class II)
- Novelty fireworks may be discharged by individuals 5 years of age and older when supervised by an adult
- Fireworks shall be used on an individual’s property or that of a consenting property owner. No fireworks shall be discharged in C-3/ Commercially District or C-4/ Commercial Districts
- Fireworks shall not be discharged within 50 feet of another person or structure
- If a burn ban has been issued by Pottawattamie County due to drought conditions, no person should discharge consumers fireworks at any time
- Penalty: Any person in violation of these ordinances shall be charged accordingly and assessed a fine not less than $250.
-- This story is developing.
