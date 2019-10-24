City Council candidates responded to questions of interest to residents of Council Bluffs’ historic neighborhoods during a forum Monday night hosted by the Downtown Neighborhood Association.
All six candidates — incumbents Roger Sandau, Nate Watson and Sharon White along with challengers Deb Bass, Joe Disalvo and Chad Hannan — took part in the forum held at the Council Bluffs Public Library.
Candidates pointed to the need for infill housing projects in Council Bluffs to provide additional affordable housing, including in areas that have been designated as historic neighborhoods, and all agreed that the comments and concerns of neighbors should be considered in planning and approving those projects.
Candidates were asked if they would maintain, repeal or strengthen the city’s relatively new rental inspection regulations — regulations that were largely developed by Watson and White. Candidates were also asked if council members should interfere in the day-to-day operation of the city’s inspection program.
Watson and White both said they would continue to support the rental inspection effort, with Watson noting that he would vote to further strengthen the regulations.
“I’ve always advocated for safe and decent housing, and I will always support the inspection of our rental properties,” White said.
Hannan said he would vote to maintain the current city program. He pointed to the need to continue monitoring how the inspection program works — how it improves the city’s housing stock.
“I’m open to improvement of the rental inspection program,” Sandau said. “We need to work with landlords to make it better and more efficient. It should be uniform for everybody.”
Disalvo said he would lean toward strengthening — improving — the existing regulations, calling it a “work in progress.”
Bass, too, said she would likely support strengthening existing regulations, noting that it is “important that we have quality, safe housing.”
Every candidate said said that the council should not attempt to influence enforcement efforts and day-to-day operations.
All six candidates supported the suggestion that neighborhood residents should be heard when projects involve changes to neighborhoods.
At the same time, all noted that decisions should be made based on the best interests of the entire community.
“We have to look at all sides,” Sandau said. “We have to look at what makes sense for the whole community.”
Disalvo said council members are elected to be voices for the entire community.
“You listen to citizens but you have to make decisions for the whole community,” Bass said.
“We need to find compromises that will be best for the community,” Watson added.
“You listen to the neighbors — how projects will impact them — then make the decision that is best for all,” Hannan said.
