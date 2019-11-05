Today’s the day.
Voters in Council Bluffs will go to the polls to vote in the City Council and one of two school board races.
In the City Council race, incumbents Roger Sandau, Nate Watson and Sharon White join challengers Deb Bass, Chad Hannan and Joe Disalvo on the ballot. Three seats are up for grabs.
In the Council Bluffs Community School District board race the incumbents are Troy Arthur, David Coziahr and Chris LaFerla, along with challengers Jill Shudak and Richard Dallinger and write-in candidate Ryan Batt. Four seats are available.
And in the Lewis Central Community School District board election incumbents Amie Adkins, Brian Stoufer and Daryl Weilage join challenger Travis Houseton. Three seats are up for election.
Christy Everett, deputy auditor in charge of elections for the Pottawattamie County Auditor’s Office, said she hopes to see 20% turnout.
The Council Bluffs city election had 15% turnout in 2017. Everett noted that vote had a mayor’s race, which “usually brings voters out.” But with school and city elections combined there’s hope for an increase.
“I’ll say 20%,” Everett said. “And I hope I’m really low.”
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. For more information, including polling locations, go to pottcoelections.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.