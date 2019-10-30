As many as 350 to 375 residential, agricultural and commercial properties in Council Bluffs, Oakland and the unincorporated areas of Pottawattamie County that have been threatened or damaged by ongoing flooding in 2019 could be eligible for government funded buyouts.
City officials in Council Bluffs have mailed about 300 letters to property owners west of Interstate 29 in neighborhoods north and south of I-480 near Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park and Dodge Riverside Golf Course, communications officer Ashley Kruse said Tuesday morning.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Director Doug Reed said as many as 66 residential, agricultural and commercial properties in the Oakland area as well as in the unincorporated areas of the county could be eligible.
Reed said that about 50 of the 66 properties that have been identified in the county as potentially eligible for a buyout program are residential properties. He said the likely emphasis of a buyout program, should one be approved by federal officials, would be residential properties.
Property owners impacted by the flooding of 2019 can submit a form online at https://sites.google.com/view/pottco2019flood/home to indicate their interest in a potential buyout. The form expressing interest in the program must be submitted by 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Reed and city officials emphasized that the form that must be submitted by Thursday is not a complete application but a way to gauge interest in the possible program. It will also give city and county officials an indication of what amount of federal, state and local funding might be needed to complete the program should it be enacted.
Reed emphasized that a completed interest form does not guarantee that property is eligible or that owners will receive buyout funds.
If the program is approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA would provide 75% of the funds needed for the buyouts. It’s anticipated that state funding would provide 10% of the funding, with the remaining 15% of the funding coming the impacted governing body. Impacted governing bodies would include the cities of Council Bluffs and Oakland, and Pottawattamie County.
Reed said the Iowa Legislature last April allocated $15 million for flood recovery that could be used to reduce the percentage of buyout funds that would be paid by local governments. However, that $15 million allocation has already been utilized, and local officials are working with lawmakers to encourage a second allocation when the Legislature meets beginning in January.
Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said city and county officials are working to ensure that any future allocation of state flood recovery funding would be shared with Council Bluffs, Oakland and Pottawattamie County to help with the buyout program should such a program become a reality.
In the meantime, Reed said, his office is looking at other grant alternatives that could reduce the cost to city and county governments.
Walsh said city officials are concerned by some of the “down sides” of the potential buyout. First, it would be the loss of property tax revenue because purchased properties could never be used for development. At most, the properties could be utilized for parks or recreation spaces.
Second, he said, the city already faces a shortage of housing in the price range of many that would be purchased by a potential buyout.
A third problem, Walsh said, is maintenance of properties that would be acquired by the city as a result of the potential buyout.
In the past, he said, property acquired by the city has been offered to abutting property owners through a forgivable loan program. If the property is properly maintained for a period of five years, the loan agreed to for the purchase is forgiven.
If the buyout materializes, property could be sold to abutting owners with the understanding that the ground could never be developed and the property owners would be taxed on the basis of the undeveloped land value.
Like Reed and Walsh, Tim Wichman, chairman of the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors, said county officials are working to determine the potential cost of the buyout as well as the potential loss of property tax values associated with the buyout.
Wichman said it’s important to understand that it will be federal officials — not city or county officials — who make the final determination of properties that are eligible if the program is implemented.
Reed emphasized that completion of the initial interest form does not lock the property owner into the buyout program should the program be implemented.
“The program is completely voluntary,” he said. “Property owners can change their mind at any point prior to execution of the transaction agreements.”
Reed said all properties that make the final program, should it be approved by FEMA, will go on an official application and be appraised. He said buyout offers will be based on the appraisal and fair market prices pre-disaster.
