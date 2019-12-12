Pottawattamie County Supervisors and the Council Bluffs City Council will continue discussions next week of possible city and county participation in a potential flood buyout program being contemplated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
If FEMA officials decide to move forward with the program, FEMA would provide 75% of the program funding, with 10% funded by the state of Iowa and the remaining 15% funded by the city of Council Bluffs or Pottawattamie County, depending on where homes are located.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Director Doug Reed told supervisors Tuesday that a preliminary survey indicated that about 230 homeowners in Council Bluffs, 44 homeowners in Pottawattamie County and six homeowners in Oakland expressed interest in the buyout program.
Reed told supervisors the assessed value of the Pottawattamie County properties was approximately $8.5 million.
Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said 242 property owners within the Council Bluffs city limits expressed interest in the program but some of those expressing interest were located outside the areas that would be included in the FEMA program.
Walsh estimated the assessed value of the Council Bluffs properties at $24 million. Using that assessed valuation estimate, Walsh estimated that the city’s 15% share — if FEMA moves forward with the program — would be approximately $3.6 million, a figure he termed a “conservative estimate.”
If the buyout goes forward, properties purchased cannot be used for future development although they can be used for things like parks.
“We don’t want to lose all that property value,” Walsh said. He said the lack of available affordable housing in Council Bluffs could mean that people whose homes were purchased through the program would be forced to move out of the city.
Although the FEMA buyout program remains a question mark, Walsh said City Council members are slated to discuss city participation in the program at next Monday’s meeting. He said City Attorney Richard Wade is currently working on criteria that would be used to determine which properties would be considered for possible buyout if the FEMA program moves forward.
At Tuesday’s meeting, supervisors asked Planning Director Matt Wyant to determine the criteria used for FEMA buyouts that followed the 2011 Missouri River flooding. Supervisors indicated they would discuss the criteria they would use for a possible 2020 buyout program at next Tuesday’s meeting.
Reed told supervisors Tuesday that the Iowa Legislature appropriated approximately $16 million for flood relief during this year’s legislative session, adding that all of the money allocated has been spent. Reed said he is hopeful that lawmakers will allocate additional flood relief funding when they meet in Des Moines beginning next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.