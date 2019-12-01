Matt Mardesen has joined the City of Council Bluffs Mayor’s Office as Chief of Staff. He began his new role on Nov. 18.
Originally from Anita, Mardesen is a life-long Iowa resident with “a wealth of experience in public service,” according to a press release from City Hall.
“Council Bluffs is positioned well to prosper, and I believe that I have the knowledge and experience to elevate the mission and continually improve the quality of life and attractiveness of the City of Council Bluffs,” Mardesen said in the release.
Mardesen holds a degree in criminal justice with a minor in human resources management from Simpson College and a master’s in public administration with an emphasis in executive leadership from Drake University.
In addition to his collegiate coursework, he has also completed a Certified Public Managers Program and earned the nationally recognized certification from the National Certified Public Managers Consortium in July 2010.
Mardesen’s public service career began in law enforcement before transitioning into city management. Mardesen worked in investigations for Iowa Workforce Development from 2009 to 2012; then as the city administrator and economic development director for the City of Monroe from 2012 to 2017; and from 2017 until recently, he’s served as city administrator for the City of Nevada.
In September, Mardesen was awarded the Iowa City/County Management Association City Manager of the Year award.
“We’re fortunate to have Matt Mardesen join our team,” said Mayor Matt Walsh.
Mardesen and his wife, Joni, have three sons: Tyler, Brady, and Connor.
“Moving to Council Bluffs allows us to be closer to our hometowns of Shelby and Anita and therefore spend more time with family,” said Mardesen.
