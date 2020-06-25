20190616_new_weather_2

Neyla Walton, 16, plunges into the pool from the water slide at Katelman Water Park on Saturday, June 15, 2019. City pools will reopen, with COVID-19 precautions, on Monday, June 15.

City pools are accepting pool party reservations beginning Saturday at 8 a.m.

Reservations are taken on a first-come, first-serve basis and must be made in-person at the pools, according to the City of Council Bluffs.

Payment is due at the time of reservation. Parties are available Fridays, Saturday and Sundays from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. Katelman parties cost $175 and Pirate Cove parties cost $200.

