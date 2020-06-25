City pools are accepting pool party reservations beginning Saturday at 8 a.m.
Reservations are taken on a first-come, first-serve basis and must be made in-person at the pools, according to the City of Council Bluffs.
Payment is due at the time of reservation. Parties are available Fridays, Saturday and Sundays from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. Katelman parties cost $175 and Pirate Cove parties cost $200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.