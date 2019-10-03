Steve Carmichael, chief building official for the city of Council Bluffs, was cited for harassment Wednesday by the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy Rob Ambrose said Carmichael was issued the citation and given a date on which to appear in court. Ambrose said he was not aware of the court date called for on the citation, but he thought it would likely be either next Tuesday or Thursday.
Harassment is a simple misdemeanor.
Carmichael did not return a telephone call seeking comment. Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said he could not comment on what could be a potential personnel matter.
