On more than one occasion, the heavy rains that have plagued Council Bluffs and the surrounding area since March have overwhelmed the city’s storm water drainage system.
The result, all too often, has been flooded streets and basements. The problems have been especially acute on the west and south sides of Council Bluffs where high ground water levels that have followed ongoing Missouri River flooding have hampered normal drainage.
City Council candidates who will face off in a primary election next Tuesday agree that something needs to be done about storm water drainage, but there is little unanimity on what that “something” might be.
“We’re entertaining all options,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said earlier this week. “The pumps that pump storm water over the levee and into the Missouri River have not shut off since March, and they were not designed to run that much. This is something we’ve never experienced.”
One possible solution — a solution that is already being utilized in the eastern Iowa city of Dubuque located next to the Mississippi River — is construction of a detention pond or ponds that would hold storm water until the pumping stations could handle it.
Like Council Bluffs, the city of Dubuque, population 58,000, spread from the flat area near the Mississippi River to the west where the ground rises. As the city expanded into the hilly areas around the flatter areas of the core city near the river, the impervious nature of improvements — houses, streets, driveways, sidewalks, etc. — quickly reduced the area that can absorb rainfall, increasing the amount of storm water pulled downhill by gravity toward the flatter areas of Dubuque. Street flooding and damage to homes in the flatter areas of Dubuque were common.
Walsh, who returned from Dubuque where he attended a meeting of the Iowa League of Cities, said the Bee Creek Project’s detention areas that have been constructed in Dubuque offer one possible solution to the storm water problems Council Bluffs is forced to deal with.
In Dubuque, some of the city’s storm runoff is routed into the detention ponds where it is held until it can be pumped out, to prevent flooding in the flood prone areas. While the detention ponds are proving beneficial in Dubuque, it would be years, Walsh said, before such a system could be completed in Council Bluffs. He added that a detention pond or ponds would have to be created on the city’s west side where gravity causes the water to flow naturally.
Walsh said Dubuque, like many of Iowa’s largest cities as well as larger cities elsewhere had enacted a storm water utility fee that is paid by all property owners. Revenue from the storm water utility fee is earmarked for the operation and maintenance of the city’s storm water system as well as for projects designed to correct storm water runoff problems.
In Minneapolis, the stormwater utility fee is based on Equivalent Stormwater Units (ESUs) that are basically 1,530 square feet of impervious area. Impervious area include the building’s footprint, driveways, parking lots, sidewalks, patios, detached garages, sheds and concrete air conditioner pads.
Depending on the size of the impervious area, residential customers pay a monthly storm water fee of $9.53 to $15.89. For non-residential properties, the lot size is multiplied by a runoff coefficient then divided by 1,530 to determine the number of ESUs. The property owned is assessed at the rate of $12.71 per month times the number of ESUs for the property.
In most cities that have adopted a stormwater utility fee, it is considered a user fee rather than a tax. Because it’s not a tax, all properties, including churches, schools and city owned properties pay.
Walsh said that several years ago a task force formed in Council Bluffs to study the city’s stormwater issues discussed the possibility of enacting a stormwater utility fee here.
“As I recall, what they were talking about would have cost residential property owners about $43 a year,” he said.
Walsh added that the plan here would have created “stamps” similar to the ESUs used in Minneapolis, and the fee for commercial properties would be calculated by multiplying the number of stamps for the commercial property by the annual rate for a single stamp.
In the interim, Walsh said, he signed the paperwork last week to hire George Butler and Associates — the same company that surveyed the city’s sanitary and storm sewers in the late 1980s — to study the flows in the city’s existing storm sewers and offer recommendations regarding what might be done to address the existing problems.
