The disagreement pitting city and county officials over the city’s request for compensation for the now-vacant law enforcement center in the Pottawattamie County Courthouse may be headed to court.
Earlier this month, Council Bluffs City Attorney Richard Wade sent a letter to Pottawattamie County Supervisors stating the City Council was “considering litigation.”
On Tuesday, supervisors authorized County Attorney Matt Wilber to forward Wade a letter that stated supervisors do not intend to reopen discussions about an issue that was “finally put to rest on April 10, 2018, more than seventeen months ago.”
Wilber’s letter continued, “... if the city desires to take the regrettable action of instituting litigation against the county, my office is prepared to defend against the same.”
Wade’s letter of Sept. 11 also included a possible alternative seemingly aimed at breaking the impasse.
“A project currently being considered by the city is the addition of a 100-yard rifle range at the Council Bluffs Law Enforcement Training Center. Although owned by the city, your Sheriff’s Office benefits from it along with all of Southwest Iowa and a number of jurisdictions located in Nebraska.
“Although there have been no formal discussions between the police chief and Sheriff Danker, the sheriff has expressed interest in the project.
“At this point, it is estimated that this would be about a $2 million project. It is my understanding that there are some forfeiture dollars that might be available, but it would also require both the city and the county to contribute in addition to those dollars.”
“I would ask that you give this project some consideration and if it is something you would like to pursue further, please get back with me and I will see that the appropriate parties are brought together to continue the discussion. If this is not something the county would consider, I would invite you to propose an alternative resolution to this matter.”
Supervisor Justin Schultz said he was under the impression that discussions regarding the possibility of adding a rifle range at the training center were ongoing between Police Chief Tim Carmody and Danker, separate from the impasse regarding the city’s request for payment for the law enforcement center, which has been vacant since the Police Department moved to its new headquarters earlier this year.
Schultz said he’s not aware that any of the supervisors are opposed to the rifle range project, but they all consider — as Wilber indicated in his letter to Wade — that payment for the law enforcement center is a closed issue.
When the Pottawattamie County Courthouse opened in 1977, the law enforcement center was shared by the Police Department and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office. When the Sheriff’s Office moved to its current location on Big Lake Road in 1999, the Police Department took over the entire space.
When the courthouse was built, the city and the county each contributed $610,882, with the majority of construction costs covered by federal grants.
Early last year, the city asked the county for $575,000 as payment for the city’s investment when the law enforcement center was built. The county claimed documentation showed the county owns the building and did not owe the city anything when the Police Department moved.
Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said the $575,000 request was based on appraisals completed for the city and the county in 2009 — a time when prices were low because of the recession. He said one of the appraisals came back at $1.1 million and the second at $1.2 million.
Walsh said he recommended that the appraisals be averaged, with half of the average — $575,000 — going to the city.
In April of last year, supervisors voted 5-0 to deem the useful life of the law enforcement center expired, ending the right-to-occupy agreement that had allowed the Police Department to use the space in the building.
In his Sept. 11 letter, Wade wrote that if the useful life had expired, “you would now be taking a wrecking ball to the structure versus making plans to expend significant dollars in remodeling it.”
Defending supervisors’ decision that the useful life has ended, Schultz said the county has had to gut the building and remove asbestos in order to utilize the space.
