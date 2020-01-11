A Clarinda man died after he walked into the path of a semi truck on U.S. Highway 71.
Joey C. McComb, 50, died at the Clarinda Regional Health Care Center from injuries suffered in the incident, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, a 2011 Peterbilt semi was northbound on Highway 71 near Nodaway Valley County Park east of Clarinda. The state patrol said as the semi approached the intersection with the park entrance McComb walked into the southbound lane and then walked back into the northbound lane, where the truck hit him.
Clarinda Rescue transported McComb to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
