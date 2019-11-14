A Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailed just after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning near Red Oak, south of Council Bluffs.
At least 20 coal cars were derailed in an incident that occurred west of Red Oak near the Boxelder Bridge. The Montgomery and Mills County Sheriff’s Offices were contacted about the incident, according to Brian Hamman, Montgomery County Emergency Management director.
There were no injuries, and no hazardous materials were reported.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County EMA, Red Oak Fire and Rescue and Montgomery County Secondary Roads responded to the derailment.
“They are currently fixing the tracks and all the damage,” Hamman said.
Boxelder Avenue is closed for equipment to move in and out of the area from 200th to 210th until further notice, Hamman said.
Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC is investigating the incident.
