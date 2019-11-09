We just made your weekend plans very easy. This weekend happens to be a “National Adoption Weekend” made possible through PetSmart Charities, and held at their stores all over the county. It will help over 25,000 pets find loving homes.
These amazing opportunities are held four times per year, meaning that over 100,000 lives are transformed through pet adoption at PetSmart stores across North America. What an amazing statistic.
Want an even more mind-blowing number? PetSmart has helped find homes for 8,958,261 rescued animals since 1994.
PetSmart wants to hear from you. If you are a proud pet adopter, please inspire others with your story on social media using #iadopted.
Another way to help animal welfare organizations get noticed is by using #picme, especially during this special adoption weekend. And, no worries, if now is not the right time for you to adopt a rescue pet, you might be able to connect your friends, family or co-workers to just the right four-legged or feathered friend.
Please share, share, share adoptable pets you come across on your social media channels.
While Midlands Humane Society has adoptable pets available every day at PetSmart in Council Bluffs and, now recently at PetSmart located at 6220 N. 73rd Plaza in Omaha, this is a great time to see even more options and pick up necessary pet products from a trusted pet supply store at the same time.
This National Adoption Weekend gives the public a unique opportunity to find adoptable animals from MHS; but you will also find animals being supported by SOLAS, Midwest Dog Rescue and Taysia Blue Rescue.
SOLAS was started in 1993 by Mary and Mike Jones and a small, hardworking group of volunteers. The purpose of the group is to assist in the care and placement of animals from local shelters.
SOLAS is now a large network of volunteer foster homes who work diligently for the health, happiness, socialization and general well-being for all animals. Every animal that is adopted through SOLAS has been vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered.
Midwest Dog Rescue is a network of volunteer rescuers in the Midwest. All of them have had the experience of coming across a dog that needed help but didn’t have a rescue group that could take them into their program.
They were finding that regardless of breed or whether a dog was “purebred”, there were many people out there who wanted to help these dogs and needed a place to list them, and that’s how Midwest Dog Rescue Network formed. They are not a shelter but a small group of foster homes who rescue dogs from high kill shelters, puppy mills and take in owner-surrenders. All their dogs are spayed and neutered and have current vaccinations before being adopted.
Taysia Blue Rescue strives to save lives by keeping Siberian Huskies and Alaskan Malamutes out of shelters. They provide them with medical attention, socialization, exercise, food and a safe place to live with volunteer foster families until a forever home can be found.
They also utilize private homes and not a physical building to pursue their work. These three private rescues are funded and supported by the generosity of individuals and corporations in their communities along with all the fosters who give openly of their homes and time to work with potential adopters to find great families for great pets.
All the above rescues, including MHS, are 501c3 nonprofit organizations and graciously accept a variety of donations of time, talent, treasure and product to assist in the care of rescued animals.
At least 60 animals will be available on a rotating basis this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Council Bluffs PetSmart, located at 815 McDermott Street. Best yet, you can adopt all cats 1-year and older from MHS for just $15 and all dogs 1-year and older will have $50 off their regular adoption fee this weekend!
MHS Pets of the Week brought to you by PetSmart Charities:
Jade is a 1-year-old spayed female shorthair who arrived as a stray in September. This lovely girl really wants to find a home where she can run and play.
Do you have a hankering for a Calzone? MHS has the cure. Meet our Calzone, a 5-year-old spayed female Rottweiler looking to join a laid-back home. She can start off shy, but once she knows you, she will want to be your lap dog.
Kita is a 2-year-old spayed female Pitbull mix. She is a sweet, but shy girl looking to join a laid-back home. She is wary of new people and takes longer than most dogs to warm up, but once she does, she is a huge lover. When she trusts you, she loves to play and snuggle. Kita is looking for a home without frequent visitors where she can acclimate at her own pace. She needs a home with kids in their teens. Kita is not suitable for apartment living and must be adopted to a city without a breed ban.
Kobe is a 2-year-old neutered male Mastiff mix. This guy is so sweet, and we think he would love to join a family that has large breed experience. Kobe seems to like almost everyone he meets; we do recommend kids age 5 and older due to his size. Kobe needs to go to a home with no small dogs.
Come visit these great adoptable animals and all their friends, especially from SOLAS, Midwest Dog Rescue and Taysia Blue Rescue during the National Adoption Weekend at PetSmart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.