The Iowa Economic Development Authority has announced the availability of the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Action Plan.
The Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act passed by Congress allocated $96,741,000 to the state of Iowa for purpose of assisting in long-term recovery from the major flooding disaster that took place in the spring of 2019.
The Action Plan details how the Iowa Economic Development Authority plans to expend the CDBG-DR allocation.
The public is encouraged to comment through 4:30 p.m. on June 1.
The report may be obtained and comments accepted via the Internet at iowaeconomicdevelopment.com/our-agency-detail-resources/6501 or by contacting: Ann Schmid, Disaster Recovery Team Leader, IEDA, 1963 Bell Ave, Des Moines, 50315 or by e-mail at ann.schmid@iowaeda.com or phone 515-348-6202.
In addition, a virtual public hearing will be held starting at 2:30 p.m. on May 20, 2020. Please contact Ann Schmid at the email or phone number above to request a call-in number. The purpose of the public hearing will be to receive public comments on the plan.
The state of Iowa’s draft plan to use Federal Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding can be viewed at: https://www.iowaeconomicdevelopment.com/UserDocs/programs/2019cdbg-dr-draft-action-plan.pdf.
