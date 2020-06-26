The Iowa Commission of Latino Affairs is seeking nominations for the 2020 Iowa Latino Hall of Fame, according to a press release from the commission.
Many outstanding Latinos/as helped shape Iowa, and many strong Latino leaders continue to contribute their talents and skills to improve the quality of life in the state. To recognize and honor these achievers and to provide visible examples for tomorrow’s Latino leaders, the Iowa Commission of Latino Affairs established the Iowa Latino Hall of Fame in 2017 with the goal of ensuring that the efforts of Latino leaders are honorably recognized and celebrated, the press release stated. The Iowa Latinx Leadership Award and the Robert D. Ray Award for Equity & Justice were added in 2018. The LGBTQIA Leadership Award for Iowa’s People of Color was added in 2020.
Among the many strong Latino leaders are political and social activists, scientists, educators, writers and spiritual and community leaders. They represent the Latinos who have helped shape Iowa, the United States and the world. Their induction into the Iowa Latino Hall of Fame will enhance the visibility of their contributions to their work, communities and the status of Latinos in Iowa. Each year, the inductees will be recognized at a special Iowa Latino Hall of Fame ceremony during National Latino Heritage Month, Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.
The commission is accepting the following nominations:
• An Iowa Latino for the Iowa Latino Hall of Fame
• An Iowa Latinx Youth of Young Adult for the Iowa Latinx Youth Leadership Award
• A non-Latino or Latino Iowan for the Robert D. Ray Award for Equity and Justice
• An LGBTQ person of color for the Iowa LGBTQIA Leadership Award
The deadline for nominations is now set for July 30.
