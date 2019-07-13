Latest Trending
- Photos: Simona Halep defeats Serena Williams for first Wimbledon title
- 'So cool!' Iowa offers new 'blackout' license plates to positive reviews
- Photos of the week: Women's World Cup champions; New Orleans flooding; Wimbledon action; and more
- Nonpareilonline.com: Obituaries published Jul. 13, 2019
- Photos: Harrison Ford turns 77 today. His life and career, in images.
- Humor is important when you’re an animal control officer
- Eppley Airfield's new North Garage opens to the public, requiring a new route for parkers
- Henry Doorly Zoo unveils two king penguin chicks
- Forecast: Area expected to have at least a week of consecutive 90-degree days
- Iowa Legionnaires honor first commander during centennial year
