Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...A GLAZE OF FREEZING DRIZZLE IS EXPECTED. * WHERE...PARTS OF SOUTHWEST IOWA, EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA...GENERALLY NORTHEAST OF A DAVID CITY TO LINCOLN TO NEBRASKA CITY LINE, INCLUDING. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...SLIPPERY ROADS AND WALKWAYS ARE LIKELY. SLICK SPOTS MAY LINGER ON UNTREATED ROADWAYS EVEN AFTER PRECIPITATION ENDS, POTENTIALLY IMPACTING THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&