In 2011, Sgt. J.W. LeMaster of the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office felt it would be good if local law enforcement officers were to follow the lead of Council Bluffs firefighters who had, for a number of years, been raising funds annually through the sale of T-shirts to assist Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital cancer patients.
The sheriff and police chief agreed with LeMaster’s community service proposal, and the two departments joined forces to get the program rolling.
After eight years — through 2018 — the joint effort has raised nearly $54,000 that was donated to Mercy Hospital to assist cancer patients. Of that total, she sheriff’s office has raised $33,666 while the Council Bluffs Police Department has raised $19,225.
Totals for 2019 shirt sales have yet to be calculated.
One of those helping from the outset was Linda Hensley, an administrative assistant at the sheriff’s office. Neither LeMaster nor Hensley has had cancer, but both had family members and friends who had fought the disease. Both were also quick to note that area residents have been and remain very supportive of the law enforcement effort.
For Hensley, the fundraising effort was worthwhile from the outset. But it became far more personal in 2014 when she was diagnosed with ocular melanoma.
She said she had been visiting her eye doctor regularly about every six months. During one of those visits, she told the doctor that she thought she felt something, possibly a growth, near her right eye. Six months later, a second examination brought the diagnosis of ocular melanoma.
Because of the large size of the tumor discovered and initially diagnosed here, Hensley said she was advised to go to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for additional examination and treatment. Tests there confirmed the ocular melanoma diagnosis.
She said that while the condition could be treated with radiation — treatment that called for putting a radiation strip in her eye for a week — the likelihood was that she would still lose sight in her right eye within nine months. The other option, and the option Hensley chose, was to have her right eye surgically removed.
Hensley, now in her 33rd year with the sheriff’s office, said she was off work for less than a month following the surgery.
While her peripheral vision to the right is limited because of the loss of her right eye, she said the primary problem she’s had to learn to deal with is depth perception.
“If I’m, say, filling a water bottle with a smaller opening, I have to really concentrate on what I’m doing or I’ll miss,” she said.
However. she’s learned to adjust to the loss of depth perception and is fully able to drive and perform other normal functions.
Although she made frequent trips to be checked by doctors and surgeons at the University of Iowa Hospital in the months immediately following the surgery in 2014, she now goes annually for checkups.
Hensley said she is fortunate in that ocular melanoma rarely spreads to the second eye. If the cancer spreads outside the affected eye, it normally spreads to the liver, the lungs and the bones.
In addition to her annual checkups in Iowa City, Hensley has annual checkups with an oncologist at CHI Mercy Hospital. She also has regular appointments with a dermatologist.
There have been no additional problems encountered in the five years since her surgery, she said.
Hensley said she plans to continue working with the oncology specialists at Mercy as well as those in Iowa City to continue what has been a successful fight.
“It’s difficult to say enough good things about their efforts,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.