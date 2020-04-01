The Omaha Chapter of Compassionate Friends will hold a virtual meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The group has suspended in-person meetings because of coronavirus precautions, but the need for grief support has intensified during this time of isolation and stress, an announcement from the chapter stated.
Compassionate Friends is a nonprofit organization that offers support to bereaved families that have experienced the death of a child. The Greater Omaha Chapter also serves Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa.
To join the Zoom meeting, click on https://us04web.zoom.us/j/2688867467. The meeting ID is 2688867467.
