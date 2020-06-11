World Elder Abuse Day is Sunday.
"On that day, communities in the USA and all over the world will sponsor events to highlight solutions to this systemic social challenge," Connections Area Agency on Aging of Council Bluffs said in a release about the awareness day.
The organization has asked to have the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge to be lit up purple "to bring awareness to the need for change regarding elder abuse."
The agency is also partnering with the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging to "better serve our communities."
Connections said the country needs to address issues related to neglect and abuse of the elderly.
"Older people are vital, contributing members of American society and their maltreatment diminishes all of us," Connections said in the release. "Just as we have confronted and addressed the social issues of child abuse and domestic violence, so too can we find solutions to address issues like elder abuse, which also threatens the well-being of our community."
Connections said through many policies and practices older people can have a hard time staying involved with and connected to their community as they age. As a result, older people are more likely to experience social isolation, which increases the likelihood of abuse and neglect.
The agency continued: "We can design stronger societal supports to keep our older people connected and protect them from abuse, whether financial, emotional, physical or sexual. When we address a root cause, like social isolation, we also make it less likely that people will become neglected. Older adults who are socially connected and protected from harm are less likely to be hospitalized, less likely to go into nursing homes and less likely to die."
Get more information about how to make a difference by visiting Connectionsaaa.org or by calling 1-800-432-9209 to explore local community services and supports.
