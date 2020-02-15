A Council Bluffs house sustained smoke and water damage in a cooking fire Thursday.
Firefighters were dispatched to 3131 Ave. E at about 3:15 p.m., according to Council Bluffs Fire Marshal Alex Ford. On arrival, they found smoke on the main floor. A few people were home at the time but got out safely, along with their pets.
The fire was contained near a stove in the basement, Ford said.
“I think they had that under control pretty quickly — under the first 20 minutes,” he said. “Everyone got out safe.”
Fire damage was minor, but there was smoke damage throughout the house. For some reason, a resident called fire department headquarters, instead of 911, and the message was relayed to the communications center, Ford said.
“We absolutely recommend someone call 911 directly for the fastest response,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.