0909 Cop on a Rooftop 1.jpg

In this 2017 file photo, Council Bluffs Police Sgt. Cory Woodward accepts a donation at the drive-thru of Dunkin' Donuts on Friday. Officers were collecting funds for the Iowa Special Olympics that day as part of the Cop on a Rooftop campaign.

 Staff photo/Mike Bell

Local law enforcement will take part in the national Cop on a Rooftop event Friday at area Dunkin’ locations - including Council Bluffs - to raise money for the Special Olympics Iowa. 

The event will take place from 6 to 11 a.m. 

Customers who visit a participating Dunkin' location and make a donation to the Special Olympics Iowa will receive a coupon for a free donut. 

Dunkin' also created a glazed red and white donut called "The Champion" for the event. The donut will be available at participating locations while supplies last. 

Proceeds raised will also benefit the Law Enforcement Torch Run. 

Track the campaign online by using the #CoponaRooftop hashtag. 

Participating locations: 

2200 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs

3053 Eighth St. SW, STE. 100, Altoona

2650 Lincoln Way, Ames

1620 N. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny

6004 University Ave., Cedar Falls

2905 Blairs Ferry Road, Cedar Rapids

1640 Edgewood Rd SW, Cedar Rapids

1122 N. Second St., Clinton

604 Second St., Coralville

2519 E. 53rd St., Davenport

3611 SE 14th St., Des Moines

2610 E. University Ave., Des Moines

1220 E. 14th St., Des Moines

2660 Dodge St., Dubuque

2520 Fifth Ave. S., Fort Dodge

584 Seventh Ave., Marion

10 Lafrentz Lane, Marshalltown

2603 Second Ave., Muscatine

620 Meade Drive, North Liberty

4206 Merle Hay Road, Urbandale

1301 Eighth St., West Des Moines

8950 University Ave., West Des Moines

