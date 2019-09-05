Local law enforcement will take part in the national Cop on a Rooftop event Friday at area Dunkin’ locations - including Council Bluffs - to raise money for the Special Olympics Iowa.
The event will take place from 6 to 11 a.m.
Customers who visit a participating Dunkin' location and make a donation to the Special Olympics Iowa will receive a coupon for a free donut.
Dunkin' also created a glazed red and white donut called "The Champion" for the event. The donut will be available at participating locations while supplies last.
Proceeds raised will also benefit the Law Enforcement Torch Run.
Track the campaign online by using the #CoponaRooftop hashtag.
Participating locations:
2200 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs
3053 Eighth St. SW, STE. 100, Altoona
2650 Lincoln Way, Ames
1620 N. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny
6004 University Ave., Cedar Falls
2905 Blairs Ferry Road, Cedar Rapids
1640 Edgewood Rd SW, Cedar Rapids
1122 N. Second St., Clinton
604 Second St., Coralville
2519 E. 53rd St., Davenport
3611 SE 14th St., Des Moines
2610 E. University Ave., Des Moines
1220 E. 14th St., Des Moines
2660 Dodge St., Dubuque
2520 Fifth Ave. S., Fort Dodge
584 Seventh Ave., Marion
10 Lafrentz Lane, Marshalltown
2603 Second Ave., Muscatine
620 Meade Drive, North Liberty
4206 Merle Hay Road, Urbandale
1301 Eighth St., West Des Moines
8950 University Ave., West Des Moines
