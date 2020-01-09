The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced it continues to prepare the Missouri River Mainstem System for the 2020 runoff season.
Gavins Point releases will be increased from 27,000 cubic feet per second to 30,000 cfs this week. Gavins Point Dam winter releases normally range between 12,000 and 17,000 cfs.
“The higher-than-average winter releases from Gavins Point will continue to empty stored water from the 2019 runoff season,” John Remus, chief of the Corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said in a release.
Upper basin runoff for 2019 was 60.9 million acre feet, 0.1 below the record. Runoff for 2020 is forecast to be 36.3 million acre feet. If realized, this would be the ninth largest runoff year in 122 years of record.
System storage is 56.8 million acre feet; 0.7 of the 16.3 million acre feet of flood control storage is currently occupied.
Based on the updated forecast, increased system releases will be required as the Corps of Engineers attempts to evacuate the entire 16.3 million acre feet of flood storage.
The Missouri River stage at Omaha, currently at 16.1 feet, is expected to rise to 16.7 feet by Saturday then begin slowly falling to 16.1 feet by Jan. 21. Flood stage at Omaha is 29.0 feet.
Mountain snowpack is accumulating at below average rates in the Fort Peck and Garrison reaches.
