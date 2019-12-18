The Council Bluffs City Council approved plans for the fourth phase of West Broadway reconstruction, though the council will likely bring up the issue again when new members take office in January.
The sticking point, as always: medians.
The fourth segment of the five-segment, five-year project will run from 19th Street to 25th Street. Reconstruction of West Broadway in phase four will include the replacement of pavement, traffic signals, street lights, sidewalks and storm sewers with drainage improvements as a major objective, according to the city.
The fourth segment of work will include a carryover from the third segment — less than half a block of median between 24th and 25th Streets. Council Bluffs Public Works Director Matt Cox said the median was left out of third-phase construction to prevent further traffic flow hindrances during segment four construction, which will start in the spring.
The question at the Dec. 16 council meeting was if that portion of median should be considered part of phase three or phase four. Councilman Roger Sandau moved to delay the phase four vote to the first meeting in January, when councilmen-elect Chad Hannan and Joe Disalvo take office. It’s expected the newly-constituted council will reconsider the inclusion of any remaining medians to be built.
Councilman Nate Watson said the carryover median is part of phase three, so the council wasn’t voting on that work.
Sandau — and Hannan, who took to the public podium during the meeting — both said in discussing the issue with the city’s legal department and public works department they were of the understanding that the median was part of phase four.
During the discussion, City Attorney Dick Wade said public works considers it part of phase four. Watson said the plans as written note that the median construction would be timed with phase four but are part of phase three.
“Tonight’s vote is on phase four,” Watson said, noting a change to phase three wasn’t on the agenda and wouldn’t have the requisite public notice.
The motion to table the issue until January failed on a 3-2 vote, with Watson, Sharon White and Mike Wolf voting no and Sandau and Melissa Head voting yes.
White’s motion for the council to approve the phase four plans passed 3-2, with White, Watson and Wolf in favor, Sandau and Head against.
After the meeting Sandau said he “100%” expects the issue to be brought up again at the Jan. 13, meeting, after Hannan and Disalvo are sworn in to office earlier in the month. Depending on how things are hashed out, it could take a separate resolution to remove the short median, outside the approved phase four plan.
And then, of course, there are the medians planned for phase five.
The West Broadway project also includes streetscape amenities, of which the medians are included, and also features decorative pedestrian lights, brick paver bands behind the curbs and at intersections, ornamental fencing, ornamental arms for street lights, concrete pavers in crosswalks, decorative paving in the center turn lane and at key intersections, neighborhood masonry columns and trees.
The streetscape elements will be paid for by the Iowa West Foundation as part of its roughly $9 million pledge to cover all beautification costs for all five segments of work.
After a kerfuffle over the median issue in 2017, the city passed a resolution to ensure communication with Iowa West if beautification aspects are changed. Hannan said the process of letting Iowa West know the plans are being re-evaluated is underway.
