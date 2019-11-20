With multiple Amish communities in Iowa, the Council Bluffs Public Library is hosting “Our Neighbors, the Amish” to teach about Amish culture at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Don and Dianne Kramer from Dyersville are presenting the event and have done so at several libraries across Iowa.
The Kramers are retired and went through extensive research about the Amish communities and enjoy passing on their understanding of the culture to audiences, according to a press release from the library.
Being from Dyersville, their city is surrounded by three different Amish communities. The Kramers worked in public education and have spent time with multiple Amish individuals, the release stated.
Topics will cover many specifics of Amish culture including the Ordnung, Rumspringa and health and healing practices.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information contact the library at 712-323-7553 Ext. 132.
