Council Bluffs city offices will be closed on Friday in observation of Independence Day.
The city said the Council Bluffs Recycling Center will be closed on Friday and Saturday for the holiday.
Garbage, recycling, and yard waste for residents on Council Bluffs city waste services will be collected on schedule the week of June 29. There will be no delay in the curbside collection because of Independence Day.
Acceptable recyclable items for this week are No. 1 through No. 5 plastic, tin and aluminum food and beverage containers, as it is a “Green Week.”
“As you enjoy the holiday festivities, please remember that aluminum cans and plastic bottles are recyclable,” the city said in a statement.
Used fireworks and related materials are not recyclable and should not be placed in any recycling bins or containers, the city said. To properly dispose of used fireworks, completely submerge them in a bucket of water and allow them to soak overnight. Double wrap the soaked fireworks in plastic wrap or plastics bags so they do not dry out.
Place the bags of fireworks in your regular household garbage, the city said. For more information, contact the Council Bluffs Recycling Center at 712-890-5454.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.