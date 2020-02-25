The Council Bluffs City Council unanimously approved the city’s proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget at its meeting Monday night.
The city levy remains at $18.26 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. The levy has been at $18.26 since FY19, when it was raised 51 cents to cover voter-approved bonding for the new Council Bluffs Police Department headquarters. The levy includes money for the city’s general fund, transit, civic center, airport, liability and insurance, emergency services, employee benefits and debt service.
With the state-regulated property tax rollback, about 56% of a homeowner’s assessed valuation will be taxed.
City revenue is projected to total $176.1 million, with expenditures at $192.5 million, a difference of around $16.4 million.
“We’re deficit budgeting this year,” Mayor Matt Walsh said after the meeting. “Our expenses are more than our planned revenue.”
A key difference between the FY20 and FY21 budgets is in capital improvement projects. The city has $45.8 million in projects scheduled in FY21, compared to $33.3 million in the current year’s budget.
Council Bluffs Finance Director Kathy Knott said about $9 million of the budget shortfall is related to the timing of projects — revenue collected in previous years being used in FY21. Walsh said an example is the continued reconstruction of West Broadway. The city received $20 million from the Iowa Department of Transportation for use on the roadway three years ago, with those funds spread out over the five-year reconstruction project.
Another funding shortfalls is sewer services. Sanitary sewer operations revenue is expected to be $7,303,000 in FY21, with expenditures at $11,881,953. A large part of that shortfall comes from depreciation expenses — the city is required to account for property depreciation — of $3.9 million.
Walsh said efforts to attract more commercial development led to stagnant commercial sewer costs, a problem that needs to be rectified.
“I don’t think that was a decision-making factor for businesses,” Walsh said of lower rates, noting a previous City Council balked at a rate increase. “That’s an area that needs attention.”
“We need to get those funds to stand on their own,” Knott said of both the sewer system and recycling and refuse, which expects a shortfall of $624,840. She noted rates haven’t been raised since the fall of 2014.
The city is covering the remaining shortfall with cash reserves. Walsh mentioned the city had a windfall of “very large” building permit fees — over and above what had been budgeted — from the last two years from major projects. About $2.3 million will come out of the reserves.
“We won’t be able to continue doing that,” Walsh said, noting the city is “hoping to get some growth” and will see some tax increment financing agreements roll off as it tries to rebalance the books in FY22. “We’re doing everything we can to not to raise the levy.”
The budget projects property tax revenue to increase 1.7% from the current fiscal year, with the extra dollars coming from increased residential and commercial property valuations. Revenues from multi-residential homes, railroads and utilities decreased.
Council Bluffs residents will have a total tax levy of $45.16 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, which includes — $17.05 from the Council Bluffs Community School District, $8.09 from Pottawattamie County, $1.30 from Iowa Western Community College and about 4 cents from other levies.
The city is projecting a 4% increase in salaries for city employees, which includes a 2.75% increase negotiated with the four unions that cover a large swath of city employees. Non-union employees are expected to get a 2.75% pay increase as well. The city is projecting 4% to account for step and grade increases for employees with longevity.
Group insurance for city employees increased by 15% — $1.5 million — which Knott attributed to increased health insurance costs, while the city is paying 50% more — $500,000 — in worker’s compensation claims. The majority of that cost comes from a public safety employee who’s leukemia was deemed “related to the job,” Walsh said.
Property and general liability insurance increased by 26% — $272,000 — which Knott said comes from increased property valuations and increased premiums.
The city is projecting a decrease in red light camera traffic violation income, from $660,000 in the current budget to $324,000 in FY21. Knott and Walsh said the decrease is because of a change in driver behavior and cameras being taken down at some traffic signals during the work on West Broadway.
The city is projecting an $11.9 million in federal grant revenue, with the bulk coming from a roughly $10 grant City Engineer Matt Cox is vying for for levee repairs.
The city will continue to its debt capacity low. The Iowa Constitution stipulates the debt of a community may not exceed 5% of taxable property valuations. That debt comes from general obligation bonds, tax increment financing debt and leases paid from the general fund.
The assessed value of property in the city limits is $5.4 million, with $7.3 million available for debt repayment in FY21. The city will utilize 18.24% of the state-allotted 5% in debt capacity.
Council members Chad Hannan and Melissa Head praised Knott for creating a budget document that is easy to follow.
“It’s in a rather easy format to understand,” Hannan said in praising Knott.
Read the full budget at councilbluffs-ia.gov under the Finance Department tab.
