Voters gave the three incumbent Council Bluffs City Council members - Roger Sandau, Nate Watson, and Sharon White - a chance to advance to the November general election on Tuesday, while tapping three newcomers to challenge them on the ballot.
Results of Tuesday's primary are:
Roger Sandau - 1,297 votes
Chad Hannan - 1,131 votes
Deb Bass - 971 votes
Joe Disalvo - 959 votes
Nate Watson - 786 votes
Sharon White - 679 votes
Those eliminated in the primary are:
Lynne Branigan - 580 votes
Darian Scott - 443 votes
Ronald Cleveland - 339 votes
Robert Fairchild - 185 votes
