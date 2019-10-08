Voters gave the three incumbent Council Bluffs City Council members - Roger Sandau, Nate Watson, and Sharon White - a chance to advance to the November general election on Tuesday, while tapping three newcomers to challenge them on the ballot.

Results of Tuesday's primary are:

Roger Sandau - 1,297 votes

Chad Hannan - 1,131 votes

Deb Bass - 971 votes

Joe Disalvo - 959 votes

Nate Watson - 786 votes

Sharon White - 679 votes

Those eliminated in the primary are:

Lynne Branigan - 580 votes

Darian Scott - 443 votes

Ronald Cleveland - 339 votes

Robert Fairchild - 185 votes

