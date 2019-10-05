A fire Thursday may have revealed a reason why cats are said to have nine lives.
The Council Bluffs Fire Department responded to a house fire at 134 Vine St. at 1:33 p.m. At the time of the fire, four animals were brought outside by the occupant of the home, with one still missing inside.
Firefighters found the cat inside and used an oxygen mask and medical pet supplies donated by Nebraska Kennel Club, Larry and Darlene Kofoed and KoLaDa Chows.
“We had to use the masks donated to us from various organizations and gave (the cat) oxygen. It was barely breathing when they brought the cat out. By the time we left the cat was growling at everyone,” said Fire Marshal Alex Ford.
The homeowner called in the fire, but was asleep before the fire alarm went off. Three fire engines, one medical unit and one aerial unit responded to the call.
“The biggest takeaway from this was the fact that the occupant was asleep at the time and was awakened by a working smoke detector. Fire prevention week is next week, and we want to emphasize how important it is to have a working smoke detector in your house.”
The fire was mostly limited to the kitchen, with smoke damage throughout the house.
Ford said the cause of the fire has not been determined.
